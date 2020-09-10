Organizers of Hope Heritage Days stepping down

Many of those who organize the annual Hope Heritage Days festival are stepping down, and hoping that new group of organizers will rise up to take their places.

HSJ Online, the Hope news website, is reporting this morning that a large part of the Heritage of Hope Board, along with those who organize the festival are stepping down. Among those who have deiced to leave are Michael Dean, CEO of Heritage of Hope, Randy Sims, Chuck Caldwell, Michele Clark, Mary Bragg, Tina Dean and Tonja Sims.

Dean told the news site that all had originally intended for this to be their last year working on the large annual festival in the small northeastern Bartholomew County town. Dean said that all those stepping down are willing to help new members transition into leadership roles, but as of yet, no new organizers have stepped forward.

The annual festival is normally held the last weekend in September, but has been canceled this year due to the pandemic. That led to added disappointment for those looking forward to passing the torch on to a new generation, Dean said.

