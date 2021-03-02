Ordinance change would legalize Diwali fireworks

Columbus City Council will be considering an ordinance tonight that will legalize the use of fireworks in the city during the Hindu festival of Diwali.

The ordinance change would allow fireworks between 6 and 10 p.m. in the evenings on the day before, the day of and the day after Diwali. Diwali falls in October or November each year.

Representatives of the local Hindu community and local fireworks stores have asked for the ordinance change.

The ordinance change would allow fireworks from 10 a.m. until midnight on the Fourth of July and New Years Eve. In the five days leading up to the Fourth of July and the five days after, fireworks would be allowed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., or until two hours after sunset, whichever comes first.

Columbus City Council meets virtually at 6 tonight. You can watch the streaming video on the city’s website at columbus.in.gov.