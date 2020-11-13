Operation Early Bird catches 10 in Columbus crackdown
Columbus police made 10 arrests in a crackdown on crime in the downtown area Thursday.
Called “Operation Early Bird,” the crackdown involved officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Uniform Division as well as the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.
The effort came after complaints of crime in the area including cases involving fights, narcotics dealing, a shooting, chases on foot and in vehicles, stolen vehicles and thefts.
Those arrested:
- Christina S. Greathouse, 43, of Columbus: Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Timothy Wilder Jr., 31, of Columbus: Felony Warrant for Auto Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement, Attempted Battery by Bodily Fluids on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Skyler D. Wilson, 22, of Columbus: Two Arrest Warrants (Original Charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Conversion/Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle), Resisting Law Enforcement
- Olivia E. McNeill, 23, of Columbus: Out of County Warrant for Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device (Level 6 Felony)
- Terry W. Smith, 62, of Columbus: Parole Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
- Jacob D. Voelker, 25, of Columbus: Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Cody J. Staley, 27, of Columbus: Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Woody D. Bryant, 41, of Indianapolis: Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device (Level 6 Felony), Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Marijuana
- Marlon Cowan Jr. 44, of Columbus: Felony Warrant (Original Charge Resisting Law Enforcement)
- Brittany D. Ackerman, 34, of Columbus: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia