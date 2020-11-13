Operation Early Bird catches 10 in Columbus crackdown

Columbus police made 10 arrests in a crackdown on crime in the downtown area Thursday.

Called “Operation Early Bird,” the crackdown involved officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Uniform Division as well as the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The effort came after complaints of crime in the area including cases involving fights, narcotics dealing, a shooting, chases on foot and in vehicles, stolen vehicles and thefts.

Those arrested: