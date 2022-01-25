Operation Allies Welcomes wraps up at Camp Atterbury

There are just 15 Afghan refugees remaining at Camp Atterbury, and they should be gone by the end of the week. Governor Holcomb and other leaders from around the state commemorated the end of “Operation Allies Welcome” on Monday at the base.

The operation has been an effort to help refugees from Afghanistan resettle and find a new life in the U.S. At the peak last fall, Indiana hosted more than 7,000 refugees from Afghanistan. About 700 of them plan to live in Indiana permanently.

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence toured the operation several times. He said everyone at Camp Atterbury always showed the refugees top-notch “Hoosier hospitality.”

Indiana National Guard Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles said the guard and other military team members responded within days to the needs of the refugees. Lyles has seen a lot of conflict during his time, so it was refreshing for him to see so many people helping.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Major General R. Dale Lyles, 59th Adjutant General of Indiana, speaks during a press conference about military personnel’s enduring support to Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, Ind. on Jan. 24th. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, 14th Public Affairs Detachment