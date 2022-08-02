Open houses begin tonight for BCSC schools

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will begin holding open houses for the upcoming school year starting today.

Today, there will be open houses for Bright Beginnings and Busy Bees as well as Clifty Creek, Mt. Healthy, Schmitt, Southside and Taylorsville elementary schools and Northside Middle School.

On Wednesday, open houses are scheduled for CSA Fodrea, CSA Lincoln, Parkside, Richards, Rockcreek and Schmitt elementary schools as well as Central Middle School.

The elementary open houses will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the afternoon, while the middle schools will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the evening.

Columbus East will hold its open house on Aug. 10th, Columbus North will have a virtual open house on Aug. 22nd and CSA New Tech on Sept. 14th. You can check the school district website for dates and times for the Columbus Virtual Pathway open house.

You can get more information at bcscschools.org.