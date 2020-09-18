Open Gates tour Saturday supports Historical Society

The Bartholomew County Historical Society’s Opening Gates tour is Saturday.

A variation on the Open Door Tour that has been held in previous years, the Opening Gates tour will feature six garden sites around the Columbus area including two gardens designed by landscape architect Dan Kiley at the Hamilton and Miller houses.

Diane Robbins with the society explains;

Other sites on the tour will include the Inn at Irwin Gardens, the Henry Breeding Farm Master Gardeners garden, the Columbus City Cemetery and North Christian Church, which also features Kiley designed landscaping.

The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25 and they are on sale at the Historical Soceity Museum on Third Street, Viewpoint Books, The Columbus Area Visitors Center and through the society website at bartholomewhistory.org.