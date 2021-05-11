Online event to introduce Exhibit Columbus photography fellows

Exhibit Columbus will be having a virtual event next week to meet this year’s Photography Fellows.

The Photography Fellows have been documenting parts of Columbus, the Heartland, and the Mississippi watershed and will be presenting their work throughout the downtown Columbus area during this summer’s exhibition. At the virtual event they will be talking about the work they’ve been developing over the past year.

Virginia Hanusik is from New Orleans and has had her work featured in The New Yorker, Domus, Places Journal, NPR, The Atlantic, MAS Context, and Oxford American.

David Schalliol is from Minneapolis and his writing and photography has appeared in publications such as Social Science Research, MAS Context, and The New York Times. He has had exhibitions at the Chicago Architectural Biennial, the Belfast Photo Festival and at the Museum of Contemporary Photography.

The online reception will be from 4 to 5:15 in the afternoon on May 17th. You can sign up for the event through Event Brite and get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org.