One killed in Saturday evening Bartholomew County crash

A Columbus woman died after being trapped inside a vehicle after a crash Saturday evening.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that 24-year-old Ashley Cox died from her injuries at IU Methodist Hospital after being rescued from the wreckage.

Deputies were called to the crash at North County Road 280W and Fawn Court at about 10:17 Saturday night. They found one victim, 29-year-old Matthew Hunstable outside the vehicle and Cox trapped inside. She was freed by German Township firefighters and first taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, then to Indianapolis.

Hunstable was also taken to CRH for treatment of his injuries.