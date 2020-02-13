One dead after early morning crash on U.S. 31

An accident this morning on U.S. 31 in Bartholomew County left one person dead.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the scene of the two vehicle crash at about 4:55 this morning in the area of U.S. 31 and County Road 100S. When deputies arrived one driver had already died at the scene.

The other driver was taken by paramedics to Columbus Regional Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. A crash reconstructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Columbus Police and Columbus Township Fire & Rescue Department assisted deputies at the scene.