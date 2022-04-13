Olympic skaters to meet with Columbus fans today

Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena in Columbus will be hosting a visit from two speed skaters from the 2022 Winter Olympics today.

Organized by Full Throttle Speed Skating Team and Toyota, Olympians Andrew Heo and Austin Kleba will be at the center for a meet-and-greet, speed-skating demonstration and a chance for the public to skate with the Olympians. Heo competed as a short track speed-skater and Kleba as a long-track skater for the U.S. team in the recent Olympics.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. this evening with the meet-and-greet portion.

The event is free. You can get more information at FullThrottleSST.com.