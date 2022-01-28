Old National Bank donates $59k to Columbus area groups

Old National Bank is announcing that last year’s charitable giving totaled more than $1.5 million in central Indiana and more than $59,000 in Columbus.

The bank said its total charitable giving across its five state region totaled $6.1 million dollars. That went to more than 1,100 organizations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Additionally, Old National team members donated 40,000 hours of volunteer time to about 1,500 community organizations last year.

In Columbus, Old National donated $59,500 to 15 area organizations. Other central Indiana communities to receive funds include Anderson/Muncie, Bloomington, Indianapolis, Lafayette and Terre Haute.

According to bank officials, Old National has been focused on strengthening the communities it serves through team member volunteerism, corporate sponsorships, Foundation grant awards and financial education initiatives since the bank started 187 years ago.

You can get more information here.