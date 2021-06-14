Old-Fashioned Independence Day returns to Hope Town Square

The Town of Hope is bringing back its Old-Fashioned Independence Day celebration the Friday before the 4th of July.

This year, the Yellow Trail Museum and Main Street of Hope are partnering on July 2nd for a combined holiday celebration and the monthly car Cruise-in on the Hope Town Square. That’s according to HSJ Online, the Hope news website.

The Cruise-in will start at 5 p.m.. Old-fashioned Independence Day events will start at 6 p.m. and will include:

6 p.m. — Crafts, Games and Contests for kids, food booths open

6:15 p.m. — Crowning of Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker

6:2 p.m. — Parade of Decorated Bikes/Trikes/ Strollers begins

6:30 p.m. — Banister Family Band plays on bandstand

6:45 p.m. — Register apple pies for Pie Baking Contest–cash prizes

6:45 p.m. — Cake Walk in Shelter house

7:30 p.m. — Sack Races

7:30 p.m. — Watermelon Eating Contest

7:45 p.m. — Tug of War

8 p.m. — Water Balloon Toss

There will also be a meet-and-greet for new town officials, with a little celebrity assistance. Starting at 6 p.m. that evening, there will be a booth set up on the Town Square to meet new Town Manager Frank Owens and Executive Director of Main Street of Hope, Matt Lee. They will be joined by Survivor and Amazing Race veteran Rupert Boneham, until 7 p.m. that evening.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10.