Oktoberfest underway in Seymour today through Saturday

Seymour’s 49th Oktoberfest gets into full swing today.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Many downtown Seymour streets are closed until Sunday due to the festival. There will be a shuttle bus running from the intersection of Walnut and Second Streets to Seymour High School starting at 4 p.m. today and Friday and after the parade on Saturday.

The parade gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon sponsored by Schneck Medical Center.

Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m. today. Tonight’s entertainment includes TAPP’D Seymour from 6 to 7 p.m., Southern Indiana Taiko Japanese drum performance from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. and Roadhouse from 9 to 11 p.m.