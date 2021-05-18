Oktoberfest organizers counting on public help to reduce COVID-19

Organizers of this fall’s Seymour Oktoberfest say that planning is underway and the festival is tentatively set for Sept. 29th through October 2nd.

However, organizers say that ultimately the decision to hold the festival will come down to the state of the pandemic including the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Organizers and the Jackson County Health Department suggest that you can help make the festival a reality by maintaining safety guidelines and getting vaccinated.

Jackson County has about 30 percent of its population vaccinated — a long way from the 70 percent or more needed for herd immunity.

For more information, including how to become a vendor you can go to seymouroktoberfest.com.