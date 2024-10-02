Oktoberfest fun starts today in downtown Seymour

Oktoberfest is getting underway in downtown Seymour.

Setup is ongoing for the 51st annual festival with downtown parking closed as of Tuesday evening through Sunday. Select non-profit vendors are opening from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and the carnival is going on from 5 to 10 p.m. with carnival bracelets honored. The biergarten sponsored by the Knights of Columbus also opens this afternoon at 5 until 10 in the evening.

Activities get into full swing on Thursday with food, activities and arts and crafts booths open from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday. A shuttle will be running from 4 to 11:15 p.m. every day with parking at Seymour High School.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a different route than in year’s past. According to organizers, the parade will start on Community Drive, to 5th Street, to Walnut Street to Second Street, to Pine Street onto Fourth Street. The parade route ends at Fourth & Johnson Streets. The judges area will be at Walnut and Second Streets.