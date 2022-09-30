Local News Top Story 

Oktoberfest continues today with polka, German music

Seymour’s 49th annual Oktoberfest continues today. The festival is open from 11 to 11 today and Saturday.

Tonight’s entertainment includes includes Schulhaus 4+3 German Band 6:30 – 10:30 P.M. on the German American Bank stage and the Chicken & Polka Dance Contest with the Second Street Dancers at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a shuttle bus running from the intersection of Walnut and Second Streets to Seymour High School starting at 4 p.m. today and after the parade on Saturday.

The parade gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon sponsored by Schneck Medical