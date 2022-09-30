Oktoberfest continues today with polka, German music

Seymour’s 49th annual Oktoberfest continues today. The festival is open from 11 to 11 today and Saturday.

Tonight’s entertainment includes includes Schulhaus 4+3 German Band 6:30 – 10:30 P.M. on the German American Bank stage and the Chicken & Polka Dance Contest with the Second Street Dancers at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a shuttle bus running from the intersection of Walnut and Second Streets to Seymour High School starting at 4 p.m. today and after the parade on Saturday.

The parade gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon sponsored by Schneck Medical