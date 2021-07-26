Ohio man arrested after chase into Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County deputies intercepted a vehicle fleeing from Decatur County last week, deflating the tires and ending the chase.

According to police reports, deputies were alerted to the chase on East State Road 46 that crossed the county line on Wednesday night. Bartholomew deputies caught up to the vehicle on East 25th Street near the junction with State Road 9 and State Road 46.

Deputies laid down stop sticks in the 6100 block of 25th Street which deflated the tires, slowing the driver to about 40 mph. The driver left the road and crashed into a concrete curb.

44-year-old Wade Bruffett of Harrison, Ohio, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, and driving while suspended.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department