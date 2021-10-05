Ohio company’s Edinburgh area facility would add 79 jobs

R&L Carriers of Ohio is planning a $30 million investment in a new shipping terminal in the Edinburgh area.

Bartholomew County Commissioners gave their approval for a company tax abatement request yesterday.

Jason Hester, with the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp. presented the request from the company yesterday. He said the project would involve construction of a 90,000 square foot cross-dock terminal, five-bay maintenance shop, offices and a fuel island. He said the 71-acre property is along U.S. 31 in the Meadowlawn Industrial Park and the company already bought it at a cost of $3.2 million.

Hester said the facility would create 79 full time jobs, with average wages of $53,000 a year.

Under state rules, the commissioners have to sign off on tax abatements, agreeing that the abatement will not be a financial burden on a tax increment financing district, and that the company’s estimates are reasonable, Hester said.

The company is requesting a 10-year abatement on real property and a 5-year abatement on personal property. Under a tax abatement, property taxes are phased in over the life of the abatement rather than being increased immediately.

The County Council is expected to hear the abatement request when it meets next week.