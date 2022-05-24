Officials: Be wary of contractors offering storm cleanup, repairs

Brown County officials are warning you about potential scammers trying to take advantage of you under the guise of repairing storm damage.

They warn that dishonest contractors often travel to areas hit by a natural disaster such as Saturday’s tornados.

The Nashville Police Department and Brown County Emergency Management are sharing tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They say you should be leery of contractors who try to pressure you into allowing them to make repairs to your home. You should also never allow a contractor to interpret your insurance policy, instead contact your insurance agent to guide you on your coverage. And don’t trust a contractor who tries to discourage you from contacting your insurer directly.

If you do hire a contractor, get everything in writing including the project costs, the scope of the work, the schedule and payment terms. You should seek out competing estimates for work. And never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is finished.

You can get more information at NICB.org.