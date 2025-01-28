Officials assure safety of eggs, poultry after Jackson bird flu discovery

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at Hoosier Ag Today

At least six commercial poultry farms across Indiana have had a positive test for the bird flu virus since the beginning of the year. The most recent report from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health came on Saturday that more than 2.8 million chickens are being affected by an outbreak of bird flu in Jackson County. Rose Acre Farms says that the Cort Acre Egg Farm tested positive for the disease.

However, ag industry representatives and health officials say that eggs and poultry products that are currently on the grocery store shelves are still safe for you and your family to eat!

Becky Joniskan , President of the Indiana State Poultry Association, explains:

She says a national poultry testing program was started nearly a hundred years ago to keep a different disease called Pullorum (pull-LORE-rum) Typhoid from spreading.

As a poultry production facility receives a positive test for the virus, federal and state health officials work to depopulate and disinfect the premises before restocking of the flock can take place. That has recently caused a strain on egg and poultry supplies leading to an increase in prices.

According to USDA, Indiana ranks first in the U.S. for duck production, third for egg production and fourth for turkey production. Indiana’s poultry industry also employs nearly 13-thousand Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 in total economic activity to the state.