Officers recognized for drunk-driving enforcement efforts

Gov. Eric Holcomb is recognizing 65 law enforcement officers around the state for their record of cracking down on drunk drivers.

The governor presented the Traffic Safety All Star Awards to the officers at a ceremony at Victory Field. Each officer was nominated by their department, must have had more than 20 drunk driving arrests, and must have taken part in one of the state’s targeted enforcement efforts during the past year.

Local officers that were recognized include Deputy Grant Carlson with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Brandon Meyer with the Greensburg Police Department, Officer Robert Crocker with the Edinburgh Police Department and Deputy Dillon Dallas with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

The state launched its most recent targeted enforcement effort yesterday, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. More than 200 agencies around the state will be on extra patrols searching for drunk drivers through Labor Day weekend.