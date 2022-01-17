Officer injured in U.S. 31 crash

An Edinburgh police officer was injured Friday night when his vehicle was struck on U.S. 31.

According to reports from the police department, Officer Darren Koors was headed south on U.S. 31, when he began to turn onto State Road 252 from the turn lane. However, his police vehicle was struck by an SUV in the passenger front door, spinning his vehicle into the stop light pole. Witnesses said that the second driver ignored the red light and that Koors had a green turn arrow.

Koors was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was treated and released. The other driver, a 41-year-old woman, was also taken to CRH for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.