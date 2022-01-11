Numbers of Afghan refugees on Atterbury dwindles

Most of the 7,000 Afghans who were living at Camp Atterbury are now living in new communities.

The Indiana National Guard yesterday said just about 1,200 remain on the base. Relocation agencies across the state have been helping find Afghans new home. Hundreds have moved to Indianapolis or Fort Wayne, though there are also Afghan families now living in Bloomington and Muncie. There’s no timeline as to when all of the refugees will be relocated.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.