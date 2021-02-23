Northwestern Bartholomew could see business growth

A redevelopment area in the northwestern corner of Bartholomew County could see some new business soon. The county redevelopment commission was updated yesterday on several possible projects in the district in the Taylorsville and Edinburgh area.

The county originally set up a tax increment financing district in the northwestern corridor in 2015 between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 along County Road 800N. An expansion in 2019 increased that to about 1,200 acres including property to the north and south.

Jason Hester, with the Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation, told the redevelopment commission yesterday afternoon that what he called Project A is getting close to making announcements about their plans. Although under a non-disclosure agreement, he said that Bartholomew County is a national finalist to draw the unnamed company to the community. Discussions of an exact site are ongoing and he expected discussions of incentives to start soon.

Two other projects are also in the works, Hester said.