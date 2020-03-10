Northern Columbus shopping center to increase business lots

Owners of a northern Columbus shopping center want to add more businesses.

The Northern Village Shopping Center off of National Road already hosts Rural King, OReilly Auto Parts and Long John Silver’s restaurant.

The owners have submitted a plan to the city of Columbus to add four more buildable lots to the property. The change, if approved would allow for seven lots total, with two being added to the southwestern portion of the property beside the existing Fazoli’s, another carved out of the existing parking lot between the auto parts store and the fast food restaurant and another on the eastern edge of the property.

The change would require moving the entrances to the shopping center, according to the city/county planning department. A new entrance would be added by Fazoli’s, across the highway from the southernmost Krogers entrance and another would be added on Middle Road across from Indiana Smokehouse. The current entrance to the shopping center off of National Road would be removed.

The Columbus Plan Commission will hear the proposed changes to the center’s subdivision plat at its meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Fair Oaks Mall.