North Vernon woman facing drug, neglect charges

A North Vernon woman is facing drug and child neglect charges after a traffic stop Monday in Madison.

According to Madison Police Department reports, officers pulled over a vehicle for an expired license plate at about 9:01 Monday morning. They say that 29-year-old Natashia M. Jackson of North Vernon was in the back seat and a small child was in her care. Police found that Jackson was wanted on warrants including battery against a public official in Jefferson County and neglect of a dependent in Marion County.

A search of the vehicle found that Jackson, the driver and another passenger were all carrying methamphetamine and Jackson was carrying a syringe.

All three were taken into custody. Jackson is facing preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and syringe and was also charged with neglect of a dependent because of the child in the vehicle.

The Department of Child Services assisted at the scene.