North Vernon woman facing drug-dealing charges after traffic stop

A North Vernon woman is facing drug dealing charges after a traffic stop Monday revealed a large amount of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

North Vernon police are reporting that an officer noticed a vehicle fail to signal for a turn at Franklin and North State streets. The officer pulled the vehicle over and reported the smell of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found about six ounces of marijuana, THC edibles, THC vape cartridges, about 21 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, according to police reports.

The driver, 43-year-old Kelly Cravens of North Vernon, was arrested on charges including dealing in methamphetamine and marijuana, and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Evidence photo courtesy of North Vernon Police Department.