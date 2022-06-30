North Vernon woman facing drug-dealing charges after traffic stop

A North Vernon woman is being accused of drug dealing after a traffic stop Monday near Seymour.

According to reports from the Indiana State Police, troopers were alerted by Seymour police and Jennings County deputies that a wanted woman was in a vehicle on the east side of Seymour. A trooper located the vehicle on U.S. 50 and pulled it over for a traffic violation.

The driver, 44-year-old Kelli Cravens initially gave police a fake name but was soon arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Jennings County.

A state police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed 25 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cravens was arrested on preliminary felony charges of dealing methamphetamine of over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams and identity theft, as well as misdemeanor charges for possessing the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.