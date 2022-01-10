North Vernon woman dies in building fire

A woman died in a fire in North Vernon Friday night, police say.

According to North Vernon Police reports, officers and firefighters were called to the structure fire in the 500 block of West Walnut Street at about 11:50 p.m. Friday night. Police discovered the building was in flames and the main entrance was blocked by fire and heavy smoke. Two of the occupants had already exited the home when rescue workers arrived.

Officers spotted a woman trying to climb out of a bedroom window where there was already heavy smoke. Rescuers attempted to save the woman but they soon lost contact with her and could no longer see her in the smoke. She died in the fire.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. The Indiana State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.

-0-