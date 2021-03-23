North Vernon woman arrested after meth found during traffic stop

Columbus police say a North Vernon woman was arrested last week after a large amount of methamphetamine was recovered during a traffic stop.

Police report that they stopped a vehicle at just before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning in the 2400 block of North National Road after noticing a minor traffic violation. When speaking with police, the driver 52-year-old Cathy E. Ford appeared nervous, according to reports. A police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed more than 72 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, two syringes and small plastic bags containing white residue.

Ford was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, plus possession of the syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

Evidence photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.