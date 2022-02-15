North Vernon traffic stops leads to drug, weapons arrests

A traffic stop Thursday in North Vernon led to the arrest of two people on a variety of charges.

According to reports from the North Vernon Police Department, a witness saw a vehicle being driven recklessly on State Road 7. Police found the vehicle driving south near State Road 7 and U.S. 50 and saw it make a moving violation. After pulling the vehicle over, the drive originally gave police a fake name and birthdate. While the driver and passenger were detained, a North Vernon police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle. A search uncovered a concealed and loaded handgun in the car, along with glass smoking devices with drug residue.

The driver, eventually identified as 32-year-old Joseph Swinehart of Indianapolis was arrested on preliminary charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a permit with a prior conviction, identity deception, possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, operating a vehicle while never licensed and an outstanding Marion County warrant.

The passenger, 36-year-old Carolyn D. Norman of Indianapolis is facing charges for possessing a controlled substance, a handgun without a permit and drug paraphernalia as well as visiting a common nuisance.