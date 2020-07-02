North Vernon to host Fourth of July celebration

North Vernon will be holding its 2020 Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Jennings County Fairgrounds. The event will include food and fireworks.

Music will be held on the midway and entertainment will include Keith Swinney from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the Lloyd Wood Show and the Million Dollar Garage Band from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Sounds of Summer from 8 to 10 p.m.

Organizers say that you should bring your lawn chairs and that the area is large enough for social distancing for the expected crowd. Activities were specifically chosen to allow for social distancing.

Free will donations will be accepted to go toward school supplies for the Jennings County Schools.