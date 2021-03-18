North Vernon residents arrested after traffic violation

Two North Vernon residents were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Jennings County deputies stopped a vehicle in the CVS parking lot at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a driving violation.

An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, 25-year-old Tosha Brazee and a passenger, 28-year-old Brian Loos on preliminary charges for possessing methamphetamine, narcotic drugs, a syringe and drug paraphernalia. The driver is also being accused of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.