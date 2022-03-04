North Vernon police taking part in sober, safe driving campaign

The North Vernon Police Department has joined in a traffic enforcement blitz aimed at cracking down on speeding, impaired driving or anyone driving aggressively.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign includes more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies around Indiana. It is specifically meant to focus on the weeks around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Basketball Tournament and will last through Monday, March 21st.

Officers are conducting high-visibility, overtime patrols, with the extra enforcement funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Police will be encouraging motorists to focus on safe driving and to follow the rules of the road. That includes wearing a seat belt, driving sober, watching for pedestrians, driving without distractions and obeying the speed limit.

Police say that if you are going to an event involving drinking, you should designate a sober driver, use public transportation or take a ride service to get home safely.

If you are driving and encounter a possible impaired or unsafe driver on the road, you should call 911.