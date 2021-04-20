North Vernon police seek armed robbery suspect

North Vernon police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday night at a gas station.

Police were called to the Sunoco station at about 11:30 p.m. that night after a white man armed with a handgun robbed the store. The suspect is between 5-6 and 5-9, and was wearing dark blue or gray shorts with a dragon design on the side, a light gray undershirt with a dark gray shirt over top and a ski mask. The handgun was described as a silver gun with a black handle.

The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, after brandishing the gun at the clerk, according to police.

If you have any information, you can contact the North Vernon Police Department at 812-346-1466 or 812-346-2345.