North Vernon police on the lookout for seatbelt violations

North Vernon police are joining police agencies across the state in efforts to crack down on those driving without seatbelts. The police department is taking part in extra patrols under the annual Click-It or Ticket campaign.

Through June 6th, extra officers will be on the road looking to stop and cite those who are not wearing seatbelts. Under Indianas primary seat belt law, officers can stop vehicles just for seeing someone failing to wear a seat belt.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2015 and 2019, seat belts have saved more than 69,000 lives in the U.S. Those not wearing seat belts were three times more likely to get injured in a crash when the driver was speeding and seven times more likely when the driver was impaired.

The extra patrols are being paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Locally, Indiana State Police, Columbus Police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department have also announced their participation in the campaign, which started Monday.