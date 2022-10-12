North Vernon police make arrest after search of home

A North Vernon man is facing several felony charges after a search of his apartment by police.

That came after an investigation which led to the resident, 43-year-old David Carr, police say.

According to reports from the North Vernon Police Department, officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of East O&M Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers discovered about 12 grams of methamphetamine, a rifle, marijuana, THC products and drug paraphernalia.

Carr was arrested on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, a syringe, drug paraphernalia and marijuana as well as maintaining a common nuisance.