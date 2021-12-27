North Vernon police join crackdown on impaired driving

North Vernon police have joined a nationwide effort to crack down on impaired drivers during the holidays.

Operation Drive Sober or get Pulled Over is running through New Year’s Day, with more than 200 agencies around Indiana taking part.

Officers say that they are working to raise awareness not just about impaired driving from alcohol or illegal drugs. They warn that some prescription and over-the-counter medications can also affect a person’s ability to drive safely. You should follow all medicine warning labels or consult with your doctor before driving.

The high-visibility overtime patrols are being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, you should call 911.