North Vernon police fighting wave of catalytic converter thefts

North Vernon police are investigating a surge in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the community.

Police say that the thefts have been happening at businesses on State Roads 3 and 7 and that they are likely being targeted because vehicles are parked in out of sight or dark areas.

Police say that you can help reduce the thefts by parking in well-lit areas and by being on the lookout for people crawling under vehicles armed with hand-held saws.

If you have any information on the thefts. you can talk to North Vernon police at 812-346-1466 or 812-346-2345.