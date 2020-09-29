North Vernon police cite self-defense in man’s death

North Vernon police say a man stabbed another to death in self defense after an altercation at a gas station Monday morning.

Investigators say that 25 year old Chase Goodwin of North Vernon pulled into a gas station on North State Street at about 12:45 yesterday morning. A passenger in his vehicle, 23 year old Luis Silva from Florida demanded money from Goodwin and when Goodwin refused, Silva allegedly confronted Goodwin. Both men got out of the vehicle, where Silva again confronted Goodwin. Goodwin told police that he feared for his safety and stabbed Silva one time with a knife.

Both men then separated, with Silva running across State Street before collapsing near the City Park. Goodwin then left the gas station, police say.

Detectives spent nearly 20 hours collecting evidence related at the scene and pieced together the details from witness statements and video from a nearby business that recorded the event. Goodwin came to the police station of his own accord to talk to investigators.

Jennings County Prosecutor Brian Belding found there was insufficient evidence, at this time, to contradict Goodwin’s claim of self-defense. He said that should new information develop the case may be reevaluated.