North Vernon police chief to retire, start work at CRH

North Vernon Police Chief James Webster has announced his plans to retire later this month after more than 27 years on the force.

Webster was appointed chief in 2006 and said he was believed to be the youngest police chief in North Vernon history. He has served under three mayors.

Looking back on his time in the post, Webster said he was proud of the initiatives, programs, and accomplishments under his tenure. he also praised the professionalism of the department staff and their desire to better serve the community.

Webster said he plans to go to work for Columbus Regional Health Police Department as assistant chief and captain.

Mayor Mike Ochs has formed a selection committee and a new chief will be officially appointed at the March 22 meeting of the North Vernon City Council.