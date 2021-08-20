North Vernon pedestrian dies in State Road 3 crash

A Jennings County man was killed yesterday morning while walking on State Road 3 near Jennings County Road 400S.

78-year-old Charles Couchman of North Vernon was pronounced dead after the accident at about 4:12 a.m. in the morning, according to reports from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies say that Couchman had been a passenger in a vehicle that ran out of gas. He was walking north in the northbound lanes when he was struck.

Indiana State Police are reconstructing the crash. Other agencies assisting at the scene included Lovett Fire Department, Jennings County medics and the Jennings County Coroner’s office.