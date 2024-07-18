North Vernon offering family-friendly events, Friday and Saturday

North Vernon is welcoming families to two events aimed at children interested in trucks and fishing.

According to organizers, there will be a Touch A Truck event from 7 to 9 Friday. It will feature hands on experiences with a variety of machinery including work trucks, farming equipment and other machinery along with carnival games. It will be on Brick Street and parking is available on surrounding streets and the city parking lot. The event is being organized by North Vernon Main Street.

On Saturday, the city of North Vernon is hosting a free fishing day at Tripton Park. That will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the afternoon and in addition to fishing, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, crafts with the Jackson County Public Library, face painting and live music.

You can find more information at the city website here: https://www.northvernon-in.gov/events/index.php