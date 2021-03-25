North Vernon men arrested after found asleep in vehicle

North Vernon police arrested two people found unconscious in a vehicle at a local business yesterday.

The police department is reporting that officers were called to the business and after talking to the sleeping pair, concluded drugs were involved.

A search revealed half a gram of heroin and related drug paraphernalia.

25-year-old Tyler Shrum and 28-year-old Richard Shrum were arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia, public intoxication and maintaining a common nuisance.