North Vernon man guilty in child seduction attempt

A North Vernon man has been convicted in Jefferson County on charges involving child solicitation after an online sting operation called Operation Predator Net.

According to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Dennis Mothersbaugh was found guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court of child solicitation, attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Possession of Marijuana and resisting Law Enforcement.

Authorities say that Mothersbaugh started chatting online with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl in August of last year. In September of 2020, Mothersbaugh made plans with the victim to meet her at Johnson Lake, to get stoned, to take her on a motorcycle ride, as well as suggesting sex. But when he arrived at the shelter house at about 9 at night, he found a female police officer dressed in civilian clothing.

After a struggle Mothersbaugh was taken into custody.

Prosecutor David Sutter said that the case demonstrates the dangers of social media and that sexual predators are waiting to lure young people into dangerous situations. Operation Predator Net involved the Madison Police Department.

Mothersbaugh is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29th.

In 2017, Mothersbaugh pled guilty to charges related to assaulting a protestor during the Charlottesville, South Carolina Unite the Right rally.