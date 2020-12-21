North Vernon man found hiding in barn after chase

A Jennings County man is under arrest after he was found hiding in a barn after a police chase.

Jennings County deputies are reporting the incident happened on Thursday, when they went to a home on County Road 900W to serve civil papers. But 30-year-old Thirld W.A. Ross of North Vernon was wanted on an outstanding warrant and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies called off the chase but later found the vehicle left partially in the road on County Road 500S. Police dog Vampir was brought to the scene and tracked Ross to a barn about a half mile away. He was arrested without incident but was found to be carrying a handgun.

He is facing new charges of resisting law enforcement on a vehicle and on foot and carrying a handgun without a license.