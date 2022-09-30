North Vernon man facing rape charge

A North Vernon man has been arrested on charges including rape after a Wednesday morning incident in Jennings County.

Because of the nature of the incident, Jennings County Sheriff’s Department has released few details of the incident except to say that they were called to a rape in Vernon Township at about 7:36 a.m. Wednesday.

After an investigation at the scene, deputies arrested 21-year-old Tyler Lauderdale on charges including rape, strangulation, intimidation and battery.

He was taken to the Jennings County Jail.