North Vernon man dies in motorcycle crash

A North Vernon motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday morning in Ripley County.

According to Indiana State Police reports, 48-year-old Christopher Kincaid was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Road 48 by the Ripley County Coroner’s office.

Troopers say that Kincaid was driving his motorcycle eastbound on the highway, just east of State Road 129 at about 7 a.m. in the morning when he crossed the centerline into the path of a truck being driven by 54-year-old Charles Eckstein of Sunman. Kincaid was thrown from the cycle in the crash, suffering fatal injuries.

Eckstein was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.