North Vernon man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

A North Vernon man was arrested and a stolen vehicle recovered last week by Bartholomew County deputies.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were alerted at about 8:06 p.m. Friday that a vehicle stolen on June 7th was located in the area of East State Road 7 and U.S. 31.

Deputies stopped the vehicle near the intersection of East State Street in Columbus with the assistance of Columbus Police Department. The sheriff’s department police dog Fizko alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 59-year-old Jeffrey Linville of North Vernon was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.