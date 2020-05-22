North Vernon Man Arrested for Murder

A North Vernon man has been arrested for murder.

Brian Kirby, 52, has been missing from Jennings County since March. Now, two months later, police confirm: he was murdered by Alan Joseph Marantos, 34.

The joint investigation by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police began on March 28, 2020, when Kirby was reported missing. Kirby was last seen alive at his home on Primshire Court on March 27, 2020.

The investigation revealed Marantos attacked Kirby at his home. Marantos then loaded Kirby’s body in his car and left. Later, Marantos burned Kirby’s body and scattered his remains all over Jennings County.

Alan Marantos has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail since April 2, 2020 when he was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for Robbery.

He will soon face an initial appearance in the Jennings County Circuit Court.